Breaking down Arizona State's 2025 College Football Playoff outlook
Next up in our College Football Playoff breakdown is the fourth-seeded Arizona State Sun Devils. Will Cam Skattebo and company continue their improbable run? Or will they struggle with the superior competition coming down the pipe?
Record: 11-2 (7-2 Big 12)
How We Got Here: Were it not for Indiana's unprecedented run to college football glory, Arizona State would be the Cinderella story of the season. Picked to finish dead last in the Big 12, the Sun Devils instead got off to a strong start, and then got white hot down the stretch, ripping off four straight wins to end the season and charge into the Big 12 title game. They proceeded to demolish Iowa State in that game, to earn themselves a bye into the quarterfinals.
The Good: The Sun Devils rank 12th in offensive EPA this season, and much of that comes from running back and human dynamo Cam Skattebo. Skattebo runs angry, and has racked up 1,568 yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground, and another 506 yards and 3 touchdowns catching the ball. Everything Arizona State does offensively runs through Skattebo.
Freshman quarterback Sam Leavitt has grown into a dangerous passer, throwing just five interceptions on the year, and just one in his last six games. He's thrown for at least three touchdowns in five of his last six games, and has balanced the Sun Devils' offense out in ways that should trouble opposing defensive coordinators. Wideout Jordyn Tyson looks legit, and put up 1,100 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on the year.
This offense can score, and Skattebo is the kind of weapon that can punish even great defenders.
The Bad: The defense is more good than great, ranking 20th in defensive EPA, and have been known to get cooked in the passing game. The offense is great, but is awfully one-dimensional in both the rushing and passing game. If you can contain Tyson and Skattebo, the Sun Devils don't really have a lot of plan B's in the game plan. It's not clear whether Tyson's injury will allow him to play in the playoffs, and if he doesn't, Skattebo is going to need to put this team on his back. While that worked in the Big 12, it's not clear if it will work again in the playoffs.
Playoff Path: If you're the Sun Devils, root HARD for Clemson. The Tigers are firmly the more beatable of the two possible options for their second-round matchup. Texas would be a tough ask for any team, but for one who is as reliant on two players for the majority of their dynamic offense as Arizona State is, it's a MASSIVE ask.
The Verdict: Kenny Dillingham and the Sun Devils are punchy and fun, but the bracket did them very few favors. A potential second-round matchup with Texas is probably too much for this young group to handle, but as we've seen all year, underestimate this team at your own peril.