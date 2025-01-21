Bradley Beal could waive his no-trade clause, but won't 'approach' the front office
The Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal seems in danger of breaking up as the Phoenix Suns continue to play poorly in the 2024-25 NBA season.
They faced the Cleveland Cavaliers in their most recent matchup. Considering the Cavs are the best team in the Eastern Conference, no one really expected the Suns to win the game.
As expected, the Suns were handed a 118-92 defeat by the Cavs. In an all-around disappointing performance, Bradley Beal in particular struggled to score.
He finished the game with just 5 points, 3 rebounds, and 4 assists in 25 minutes of playing time off the bench. Amid a struggling performance by Beal, the Suns star has seemingly made his stance on waiving his no-trade clause clear.
"He would consider waiving his no-trade clause for the right destination, according to a source familiar with his thinking. But as of now, management hasn't gauged whether he wants out—and if so, to where? It's not Beal's style to approach a front office on his own. He went 11 years in Washington without asking for a trade," Fred Katz wrote in a recent report for The Athletic.
He added: "Once the Wizards finally moved him, it was because new leadership initiated the idea, not the other way around. He has told people close to him that if the Suns never ask him to waive the no-trade clause to facilitate a deal, then he won't propose it on his own."
Beal has one of the most unique contracts in the NBA right now where he can control his destiny.
With that said, it's clear that Beal isn't against getting traded to a championship contender. After all, at this point in his career, Beal is more focused on winning an NBA championship than individual accolades.
