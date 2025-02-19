Bill Self is 'talked out' after Kansas' ugly loss to BYU
By Tyler Reed
The Kansas Jayhawks started this season as the number-one team in college basketball. Now, the team is looking to hang on to a tournament appearance.
On Tuesday night, the Jayhawks suffered their worst loss of the season so far, as the BYU Cougars took them to the woodshed 91-57.
The loss moved the Jayhawks to 17-10 on the season. The once-potential top team in the country may now be on the outside looking in of the top 25.
RELATED: John Calipari donates to victims of deadly Kentucky flooding
Head coach Bill Self was not pleased with the performance and, from his postgame press conference, appears to be done discussing the failures this season.
"I'm talked out. We need to get away from each other, I'll tell you that point blank. I thought this would be a great opportunity to do some team bonding. But it hasn't been," stated Self during his media scrum.
It has been a long season for the Jayhawks, on top of a disappointing 2024 season that saw the team eliminated in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Self has been one of the greatest coaches in college basketball during his time in Lawrence, Kansas. The team has won two national championships during his time.
However, now, it seems like the times are changing. College basketball is evolving into something different in this new era. Will Self be able to right the ship?
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Mock draft 9.0…
NBA:…Mock draft 1.0
NBA: L.A. unveils Kobe x Luka mural
MLB: Angels bleeding money; owner blames himself