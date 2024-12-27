Georgia Tech vs Vanderbilt Birmingham Bowl: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will face the Vanderbilt Commodores in the Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium on Friday, December 27th.
Georgia Tech won seven games this season but lost three of their last five down the stretch. They have impressed, however, with a quality win over Miami and took Georgia to eight overtimes before finally losing to the SEC champion.
The Commodores are led by Diego Pavia, who threw 17 touchdown passes and only four interceptions this year. Despite having a 6-6 record, it has been rough as of late for Vanderbilt as they lost three straight games to end the regular season.
This is a great bowl game matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Georgia Tech and Vanderbilt
- Date: Friday, December 27th
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Georgia Tech (-145) and Vanderbilt (+125)
Spread: GT -3
O/U: 48.5