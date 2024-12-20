Best football bet to make Friday, Saturday and Sunday
By Ty Bronicel
Here's how it's going to go on Fridays, sports fans: From here on out, and then into next year and beyond, I'm going to give you one sports bet to make on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, so three total.
That's it.
If you wanna parlay them, that's up to you. But I've learned three is the magic. Go to four or five and you're just begging for a financial beatdown.
So even if you go two for three while beating the same amount on each game you'd still be ahead come Monday morning.
Ty's Triple-Locked Picks could include winners, point-spread coverers, over/unders, props, and 2025 futures. Next Friday, I'll give you my premature 2025 national champion for college football along with the Heisman winner and one other prop.
For this weekend, though, here are your three best bets for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
All odds from FanDuel.
Friday night special
Indiana vs. Notre Dame UNDER 50.5 points (-105)
Weather is always a factor in outdoor football games in December, and it looks like it's going to be frightful tonight when Notre Dame hosts Indiana in the first college football playoff tilt of the season.
Both teams have stout, balanced offenses but the forecast is for sub-freezing temperatures with a chance of precipitation. Defenses and Mother Nature will rule the day.
Bonus: If you can get Indiana +7.5 points, take the Hoosiers.
Saturday morning special
Penn State tight end Tyler Warren OVER 70.5 Receiving Yards (-114)
SMU's defense can stop the running game but I don't believe they'll have an answer for the QB Drew Allar-to-TE-Tyler Warren combo.
Warren, the Mackey Award winner, will be targeted a lot despite the inclement conditions. Plus, know this: He's recorded more than 71 yards in four of his last five games.
Dude's gonna have a big night.
Sunday morning special
Houston Texans +3.5 at Kansas City Chiefs
This is a weird one. If Patrick Mahomes is healthy, which he's not, this would be a much larger spread.
There's speculation that Mahomes, who suffered a sprain ankle last week, is going gut it out and play anyway against the Texas.
Rolling the dice there. I think Mahomes struggles and he's pulled for precautionary reasons and the Texans win. Take the points.
