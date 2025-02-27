Bengals getting dragged on social media for incredibly low score on NFLPA survey
By Tyler Reed
The NFLPA recently released its annual report cards of every team in the league. The report is a survey by the players that ranks each team's amenities at each stadium.
A few of the categories include treatment of families, locker rooms, training staff, and weight rooms. The Miami Dolphins earned the number one ranking, scoring an A in every category.
However, some franchises did not have as good of grades. The Cincinnati Bengals earned the worst grade when it came to their food and dining area.
According to the report, the Bengals' taste and freshness of their food ranked dead last among the league.
The most jarring statement in the report might be that the team doesn't give the players three meals a day. The news had many on social media dragging the team.
The Bengals have long been one of the punching bags for a lot of the league. However, it seems like the franchise puts itself in these situations.
Currently, the franchise is fumbling their future on the field. The contract negotiations with wide receiver Tee Higgins and star edge rusher Trey Hendrickson are going the exact way every Bengals fan expected.
The city of Cincinnati has never been interested in paying for stars to stay in the city to play for their professional sports teams. However, with a Super Bowl appearance continuing to get smaller in the rearview mirror, this franchise has to do better in every aspect if they expect to compete.
