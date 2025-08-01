The Big Lead

Atlanta police officers debut cool uniforms inspired by 2026 World Cup

A police force in one of the United States' biggest cities has been given new gear before the 2026 World Cup.

By Matt Reed

Los Angeles World Cup Hose Committee poses for a photo during the unveiling of the test soccer pitch for the 2026 World Cup
Los Angeles World Cup Hose Committee poses for a photo during the unveiling of the test soccer pitch for the 2026 World Cup / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The largest sporting event in the world is coming to North America next summer, and one city's police department has already embraced soccer for the 2026 World Cup with an interesting twist.

The Atlanta Police Department released a hype video Friday with several of their officers wearing brand-new uniforms inspired by the World Cup, which is a cool touch for a city that will be hosting some of the world's biggest nations.

Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host various group stage games, as well as Round of 32, Round of 16 and semifinals matches and while the countries haven't been revealed just yet for which teams will be playing in Georgia it will be one of the biggest venues at the tournament.

