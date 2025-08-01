Atlanta police officers debut cool uniforms inspired by 2026 World Cup
By Matt Reed
The largest sporting event in the world is coming to North America next summer, and one city's police department has already embraced soccer for the 2026 World Cup with an interesting twist.
RELATED: President Donald Trump calls for wild executive order to change soccer's name
The Atlanta Police Department released a hype video Friday with several of their officers wearing brand-new uniforms inspired by the World Cup, which is a cool touch for a city that will be hosting some of the world's biggest nations.
Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host various group stage games, as well as Round of 32, Round of 16 and semifinals matches and while the countries haven't been revealed just yet for which teams will be playing in Georgia it will be one of the biggest venues at the tournament.
