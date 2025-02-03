Arsenal DJ trolls Erling Haaland with Kendrick Lemar's 'HUMBLE' after Gunners thrash Manchester City 5-1
By Simon Head
They say revenge is a dish served cold, and for Arsenal and Myles Lewis-Skelly, that meant on a cold Sunday in February.
The Gunners thrashed City 5-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday to deliver a statement to last season's Premier League champions and provide the perfect response to an angry, niggly 2-2 draw between the two sides earlier in the season.
That first game, at City's Etihad Stadium, saw a John Stones equalizer deep into stoppage time save a point for City against 10-man Arsenal, who had to play the entirety of the second half with 10 men after Leandro Trossard was sent off.
After the game, there were angry exchanges between the two sets of players, with teenage substitute Myles Lewis-Skelly and City's top scorer Erling Haaland exchanging words, with the Norwegian striker mockingly asking the youngster, "Who are you?"
Haaland also riled Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, and the entire Arsenal fanbase, by condescendingly telling the Spanish boss to "stay humble".
Those words, and that rivalry, ensured an electric atmosphere at the Emirates for the return match in the Premier League on Sunday, and Arsenal demolished Haaland and co with a five-goal salvo in North London.
Thomas Odegaard fired Arsenal into a second-minute lead, but a towering header from Erling Haaland 10 minutes into the second half drew City level.
That lead lasted just 38 seconds, as Thomas Partey slammed home Arsenal's second via a deflection. Then, six minutes later, came the karma moment of the match, as Lewis-Skelly cut inside from the left flank and planted a shot into the top corner for his first senior goal for Arsenal.
Arsenal weren't done there, though, as Kai Havertz and Ethan Nwaneri put the finishing touches on a resounding 5-1 win.
Haaland's arrogant words seemed a very long time ago, and he certainly knows who Lewis-Skelly is now. And as for his patronising words to Arteta, the final shot was delivered by Arsenal's stadium DJ, who played Kendrick Lemar's "Humble" over the speakers after the final whistle.
It was the perfect sign-off for Arsenal fans, who proved to City, and the rest of the league, that they're the side best equipped to mount a challenge to league leaders Liverpool.
Arsenal currently sit six points behind Liverpool, with the leaders holding a game in hand – a midweek Merseyside Derby clash at newly in-form Everton.
City, meanwhile, sit 15 points off the pace, and face a battle to maintain their UEFA Champions League status for next season.
