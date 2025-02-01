Marcus Rashford agrees terms for loan move to Aston Villa, deal imminent
By Simon Head
Marcus Rashford's Manchester United nightmare may soon be over.
Rashford, who burst onto the scene as an exciting young striker at Old Trafford, has seen his stock wane over the last couple of years as he has fallen out of favor with the management at the club.
The arrival of Ruben Amorim hasn't improved things for the England striker, who was repeatedly left out of the United lineup under the Portuguese boss, leading to transfer rumors once the January transfer window opened.
And, following widespread reports in the UK linking him with a move to Aston Villa, football journalist and renowned breaker of transfer news Fabrizio Romano has reported that Rashford has agreed terms on a switch to Villa Park, with the striker heading to The Villans on an initial loan deal, with an option to buy.
The purchase terms are still being hammered out by the two clubs, while Rashford is thought to be keen to make the switch in a bid to get his career back on track at the club that can offer playing time, and UEFA Champions League football.
Rashford hasn't played for United since December 12, and may see a move to Villa as a step up, with the Midlands club currently sitting eight points clear of United in the Premier League table, while also still involved in this season's UEFA Champions League after successfully progressing through the initial stages of the competition this week.
Villa are keen to strengthen in attacking areas following the departure of Jhon Duran to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr, and may see Rashford as an ideal addition, with the 27-year-old already well suited to Premier League football.
His imminent arrival may also be to soften the blow of potentially losing another forward, with star striker Ollie Watkins strongly linked with a move to Arsenal.
Villa are keen to hang on to the England striker, but may be persuaded to let him head south to London if the Gunners make a blockbuster offer for the 29-year-old.
