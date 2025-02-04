Anthony Edwards has one wish following the Luka-AD trade
By Max Weisman
The ripple effect of the most shocking trade in NBA history, the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers exchanging Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis, is still being felt across the league. Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards said he was shocked by the news and that he feels bad for Luka. He also acknowledged that the trade was so out of left field that it means anyone could be traded, and asked Timberwolves President Tim Connelly not to blindside him.
"I'm scared," Edwards said, jokingly. "Tim, if you're gonna trade me let me know dawg. When Luka got traded anyone is able to get traded."
As time continues to pass since ESPN Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania broke the news, more details have come out about how Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison wanted to be free of Doncic. He reportedly was extremely unhappy with Doncic's conditioning and weight, but has been one of the best basketball players in the world. You don't just trade someone who averaged 33.9 points, 9.8 assists and 9.2 rebounds per game and just led you to the NBA Finals. Edwards still can't wrap his head around it.
"They say that nobody knew about the trade. That's crazy," Edwards said. "At 25, they traded probably the best scorer in the NBA. And he didn't know about it. There's a lot more digging somebody's gotta do to find out why he got traded. Because you don't just trade him at 25. He just went to the Finals. I feel bad for Luka, man."
Edwards sounds like every NBA, and especially every Mavericks, fan out there. It seems impossible that a team would trade its franchise's cornerstone player just eight months after making an NBA Finals. There simply has to be more to it than Harrison being unhappy that Doncic was heavier than he wanted him to be.
