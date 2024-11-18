James Harden thanks former OKC stars for setting 'blueprint' for his NBA success
James Harden had a memorable night during the Los Angeles Clippers' recent matchup against the Utah Jazz. For starters, the Clippers emerged victorious after four quarters of excellent basketball between the two sides.
Harden contributed 20 points, 6 rebounds, and 11 assists in the 116-105 win over the Jazz. However, the bigger talking point was the Beard's place in the NBA history book.
He finally surpassed NBA legend Ray Allen for second-most three-pointers in league history. He now behind Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry.
During the postgame conference, Harden talked about the record and how his former Oklahoma City Thunder teammates Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook helped him early in his NBA career.
"They set the blueprint. When I got there, they had the blueprint of how to work," Harden said. "… All I did was just fall right in line. ... From that point on, I was so comfortable and confident in myself. When I got traded to Houston, I knew I was gonna be successful."
He gave specific shout outs to KD, Russ, and the OKC organization. To put things into perspective, Harden spent the first three seasons of his NBA career with the Thunder.
During those three years, Harden showed great promise and even became the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year in his final season with the franchise. Unfortunately, the two sides couldn't agree to a contract extension which led to his departure to the Houston Rockets.
The Beard truly blossomed into a superstar in Houston and even won the 2018 NBA MVP while playing for the organization. Fast forward to 2024, Harden may no longer be the elite scorer he once was, but he has found new ways to make himself useful for the Clippers.
