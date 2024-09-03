Anthony Edwards, Justin Jefferson Recreate Iconic Randy Moss, Kevin Garnett Photo
By Max Weisman
Anthony Edwards and Justin Jefferson know how to get their fans excited.
They are two of the most captivating Minnesota sports stars the region has seen since the turn of the century, and to acknowledge that, the duo is recreating a photo in which their predecessors starred.
In 2000, Kevin Garnett and Randy Moss were the faces of Minnesota sports and shot a picture that debuted as a cover of Sports Illustrated Kids. The photo featured Garnett in Moss' Minnesota Vikings jersey and holding a football, while Moss was wearing Garnett's Minnesota Timberwolves jersey and holding a basketball.
NFL reporter Ari Meirov posted a sneak peek of the photoshoot along with the original photo, which surfaced from StatMuseWolves.
Edwards was drafted number one overall by the Timberwolves in the 2020 draft. His 19.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game his rookie season landed him second in Rookie of the Year voting to the Charlotte Hornets' Lamelo Ball. Edwards was named an All-Star the past two seasons and led Minnesota to the 2024 Western Conference Finals behind 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. In the Timberwolves first trip to the Western Conference Finals since 2004, they fell to the Dallas Mavericks in five games.
Jefferson has had a similar career storyline to Edwards . Drafted 22nd overall in the 2020 NFL draft, his 1,400 receiving yards and seven touchdowns had him as runner-up to Justin Herbert for the Offensive Rookie of the Year. In 2022 Jefferson led the league in receptions, 128, and receiving yards, 1,809, while tacking on eight touchdowns. He was rewarded with the Offensive Player of the Year award, the first time a Viking had won the award since Adrian Peterson in 2012.
While Edwards and Jefferson may be recreating Garnett and Moss' photo, they'll look to do something the elder players never could; win a championship in Minnesota.