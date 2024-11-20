Angel Reese's two-word response to whether she's worth $2 million
Angel Reese is one of the most talked about young stars in the WNBA. Considering she entered the league alongside arguably the best college basketball player of all time, Caitlin Clark, Reese has managed to make a name for herself.
Prior to being drafted by the Chicago Sky with the No. 7 overall pick, Reese had one of the highest-paying NIL deals in NCAA history. Evidently, she has added further money-making streams since playing in the WNBA.
Keeping that in mind, Reese's current net worth is listed at $2 million. But is the value correct? Well, the Sky star had a response to that during a recent appearance at ComplexCon in Las Vegas.
"Way off," Reese stated.
Reese agreed that the number is way off, but she made no comment about whether the real number is higher or lower. However, looking at her facial expressions during the question, it seems like she is worth way more than that.
The 2024 WNBA All-Star further added that she is currently on track to retire her mom soon. She wants to build a luxurious life for not only herself but everyone around her.
The 22-year-old concluded that she is currently happy with her circle. After all, a bad circle can lead to some pretty bad financial decisions and make any professional athlete go broke in a matter of a few years.
