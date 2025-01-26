Ange Postecoglou has no business staying on at Tottenham
By Matt Reed
Tottenham Hotspur have long been the laughing stock of the Premier League's 'Big Six,' and based on the club's current form that stigma likely won't be changing any time soon. Spurs sit 15th in England's top flight under manager Ange Postecoglou, who hasn't won a league match since his side took down last place Southampton in December.
It's certainly been an eye-catching Premier League season for a number of reasons, whether it be Manchester City's fall from grace, clubs like Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest lighting the league on fire or Manchester United and Tottenham showing that they're closer to relegation than challenging for a title.
However, Tottenham's story has definitely been intriguing because of the club's inability to win despite going out and adding another promising striker into the fold with Dominic Solanke. In fact, Spurs weren't cheap last summer when looking to build out their squad, spending over $170 million in the summer transfer window.
What's worse is that Spurs have regressed massively under Postecoglou on the defensive end of the pitch, allowing 37 goals in 23 matches. That form has only worsened as the season has progressed since December.
At this rate, it doesn't appear there's anything Postecoglou can do to inject life into his Tottenham side and the supporters have cetrainly turned on the Greek manager. It's become an endless cycle of Spurs trying to fill the void left by Mauricio Pochettino, who left Spurs in 2019.
Since Pochettino's departure, the club has had seven managers during that span and Tottenham haven't finished higher than fourth place.
