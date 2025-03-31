Alex Rodriguez has cool gift for young fan caught in Pistons, Timberwolves fight
By Joe Lago
The fight between the Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night became especially worrying when the confrontation moved into the Target Center stands. Caught up in the chaos that resulted in seven ejections was a young fan who found himself too close to the action.
Alex Rodriguez's bid to buy the Wolves with entrepreneur Marc Lore is still pending, but the former MLB star did what any good team owner would do. He walked over to comfort the kid, according to The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski.
MORE: Pistons, Timberwolves brawl video from fan POV shows absolute chaos
Rodriguez did more than just share reassuring words. He also gave the fan a jersey of one of Minnesota's star players — Naz Reid, who was kicked out of the game with Donte DiVincenzo and assistant coach Pablo Prigioni.
"And this kid was right there in the thick of it all. Had the best seat in the house," Wolves play-by-play announcer Michael Grady said. "He's gonna be the coolest kid in school tomorrow, as he got a Naz Reid jersey handed to him by Alex Rodriguez."
The Pistons, Wolves and NBA are fortunate no spectators were harmed by the brawl. DiVincenzo, who got locked up with Detroit's Ron Holland after Reid and Holland exchanged words, was shoved by two Pistons — Marcus Sasser and Isaiah Stewart — into the the seats behind Minnesota's basket.
In the most revealing video, fans can be seen pushing back against the players to make sure the fracas didn't proceed further into the stands. Luckily, de-escalating the situation won out, and another Malace at the Palace moment was averted.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
MLB: Longtime Dodgers organist Nancy Bea Hefley passes away
NBA: Mark Cuban rips ex-Mavs employee, opens up about financial losses owning team
SPORTS MEDIA: Stephen A. Smith pays tribute to college basketball legend who is very much alive
VIRAL: Hailey Van Lith's dad goes viral for hilarious celebration with boyfriend Jalen Suggs