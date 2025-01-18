A former Premier League star reportedly will fight KSI in March
By Matt Reed
KSI was one of the critical names that ushered in the era of YouTube boxing, and it looks like the social media star will be back in the ring soon, but this time he'll be facing a star from another sport. KSI last stepped into the ring in 2023 when he suffered a defeat at the hands of professional boxer Tommy Fury - the younger brother of the legendary Tyson Fury.
Now, it looks like KSI will be taking on another Englishman, but this time a former Premier League defender Wayne Bridge in late March, according to Daily Mail. Bridge retired from soccer in 2014 after a lengthy career in England's top flight with clubs like Chelsea, Manchester City and Southampton.
Although Bridge's boxing experience has been limited in the past, he has fought in a charity match years ago. Former Premier League striker Peter Crouch actually threw the idea of Bridge fighting KSI out there in 2023 during an appearance on the soccer player's podcast.
"You know, if you ever need someone to step in, I know someone in training all the time," Crouch said in the interview. "So if you need someone last minute, Wayne Bridge."
In a lot of ways this is a very different choice of fighter than previous bouts for KSI, especially in terms of creating buzz around the event. KSI has made his name in the sport and on social media by being a master promoter, including going from his very public feud with Logan Paul to the two becoming good friends and business partners with their PRIME Energy brand.
KSI holds a record of 5-1 in his previous six fights, however, after the loss to Tommy Fury he's taken a bit of time off from stepping in the ring to work on his other business ventures like PRIME and Misfits Boxing, his series of fights that typically promote YouTubers.
