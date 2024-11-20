76ers star calls out Joel Embiid's one habit amid poor record
The Philadelphia 76ers were expected to hit the ground running during the 2024-25 NBA season. After all, the organization added Paul George to the dynamic duo of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.
Unfortunately, the 76ers are playing beyond miserable right now as they are tied for the worst record in the Eastern Conference. Philly has gone through multiple injuries to their star players early in the season.
RELATED: Last-place 76ers continue to make 'The Process' look bad
The most disappointing aspect of the franchise's season has been Joel Embiid's poor performance. For starters, Embiid was sidelined due to a lingering knee injury. But even after his return, the 2023 NBA MVP has failed to make an impact on the outcome of games as the 76ers continue to spiral downwards.
Embiid continues to be the bearer of bad news for the 76ers as a recent report revealed that star guard Tyrese Maxey openly called out the veteran center's laziness. Kyle Lowry called a team meeting after the 76ers fell to a 2-11 record.
"Maxey challenged Embiid to be on time to team activities, calling out the 2022-23 league MVP about being late 'for everything' and how it impacts the locker room, from other players to the coaching staff," ESPN's report revealed.
Despite calling out his teammate, it doesn't mean that there is any bad blood between the two stars. Instead, Maxey "loves" the 76ers big man, but needed to address the elephant in the room.
Embiid did accept his shortcomings but also expressed his confusion over the lack of a plan by the coaching staff when the team is on the court.
Either way, it feels like things are heading south for the 76ers early in the season. Whether the team can bounce back from this poor start or not will remain one of the top stories to follow as the 2024-25 NBA season progresses.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
CFB: Nightmare CFP scenario for Indiana and the committee
NFL: What will it cost the Jets to get out of Rodgers mess?
CBB/WNBA: Caitlin Clark goes viral for getting frustrated with refs
NBA: Most likely trade destination for Giannis Antetokounmpo