Last-place 76ers continue to make 'The Process' look bad
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid won gold for Team USA this summer, after an injury-filled postseason in 2023-24. Now, Embiid still isn't 100% and Tyrese Maxey has called him out for being late to "everything," according to ESPN's Shams Charania.
After a decade, countless injuries, several roster reconstructions and not so much as an Eastern Conference Finals appearance, the "Process" can be classified as a failure in Philadelphia.
The 76ers (2-11) are tied with the Washington Wizards for the worst record in the NBA. With Paul George, Embiid has now been paired with his sixth All-Star teammate and things don't look like they're going to work out.
George is 34, often injured and on the decline. The Sixers continue to force Maxey to play point guard, the James Harden and Ben Simmons trades were messy and the 76ers essentially chose Simmons and Tobias Harris over Jimmy Butler — who has taken the Miami Heat to two NBA Finals appearances.
The Process failed as soon as the Sixers spent No. 1 picks on Simmons and former guard Markelle Fultz. Both had jump-shooting deficiencies, which not only don't help in today's NBA, but don't pair well with a post scorer like Embiid.
Simmons had character flaws at LSU with ineligibility issues, not even attending his classes. Both he and Fultz were unable to lead LSU and Washington, respectively, to the NCAA Tournament. Two of the so-called 60 best amateurs in the world couldn't qualify for a 68-team tournament, and are long gone from the team that drafted them — Fultz is a free agent and Simmons was recently benched by the Brooklyn Nets.
Philadelphia had the opportunity to draft Jayson Tatum instead of Fultz. Instead, the arch-rival Boston Celtics took him third overall in 2017. Tatum is now a four-time All-NBA selection who just won his first championship and second Olympic gold medal.
In totality, the 76ers failed to build a successful franchise with several different All-Stars, coaches and executives, and it's coming up on time to accept it.
