2x NBA champ trolls fan who wanted major punishment for Amen Thompson after brawl vs Tyler Herro
For years, fans have complained about a lack of physicality in the NBA and how it has played a role in the league's dwindling ratings.
Well, that corner of the NBA community thoroughly enjoyed one of the biggest stories in the league during the Miami Heat and Houston Rockets matchup.
Yes, the brutal brawl between Heat's Tyler Herro and Rockets' Amen Thompson has garnered a lot of attention over the past few days.
Thompson received a two-game suspension for instigating the scuffle with Herro while Terry Rozier was also handed a one-game suspension.
On the other hand, Herro, Jalen Green, and Ime Udoka were handed five-digit fines. Coming back to the heated altercation, one fan wanted Thompson to be suspended for the entire season.
No, we are not kidding and 2x NBA champion Vernon Maxwell was also puzzled with the suggestion while hysterically trolling the fan.
"There must be, but regardless, Tyler Herro’s life was at risk there in that situation. Amen Thompson should in my opinion be suspended for the rest of the season if not permanently banned from the league for his actions on that night. There is no place in the league for that," the fan suggested.
To which Maxwell replied: "This has to be either Herro’s mom or the inventor of pickleball."
Being a 2x NBA champion with the Rockets, it's understandable that Maxwell would side with Thompson after the altercation and troll any fans who say otherwise.
While many would have called out Maxwell if it weren't for the Heat fan's ridiculous suggestion. This doesn't mean that we are supporting what Thompson did was correct, but a full-year suspension would certainly be an overreaction.
