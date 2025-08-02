2025 PFL World Tournament 8 results: Khaybulaev chokes out Pinedo wo win championship
By Josh Sanchez
The Professional Fighters League returned to action on Friday night with the 2025 PFL World Tournament 8 at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
In the main event, Movlid Khaybulaev faced off against Jesus Pinedo in the featherweight tournament championships and it was a lop-sided affair.
Khaybulaev dominated Pinedo from the opening bell, before taking it out of the hands of the judges and choking out Pinedo with an arm triangle in the fifth and final round.
If you missed out on Friday night's action, we have you covered.
A full look at the 2025 PFL World Tournament 8 results can be seen below.
2025 PFL World Tournament 8 results
- Movlid Khaybulaev def. Jesus Pinedo via submission (arm triangle) – Round 5, 1:17 - for featherweight tournament championship
- Asael Adjoudj def. Yves Landu via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Jordan Newman def. Eslam Abdul Baset via TKO (retirement) – Round 1, 5:00
- Jakub Kaszuba def. Sergio Cossio via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Kyle Driscoll def. Husein Kadimagomaev via split decision (27-30, 29-28, 30-27)
- Fred Dupras def. Nathan Kelly via technical submission (guillotine choke) – Round 2, 4:38
- Sarek Shields def. Nick Meck via TKO (doctor stoppage) – Round 1, 5:00
- Tom Pagliarulo def. Matt Turnbull via knockout (strikes) – Round 1, 4:36
