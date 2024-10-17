Yankees move slugger up in ALCS Game 3 lineup
By Max Weisman
Ahead of ALCS Game 3 Thursday night against the Cleveland Guardians, the New York Yankees changed up their lineup, moving a more powerful hitter into their cleanup spot. Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton had been hitting fifth in the Yankees order, behind catcher Austin Wells. Wells, though, is only 2-for-24 in the postseason and hasn't gotten a hit since Game 2 of the ALDS against the Kansas City Royals.
Wells, a more defense-first catcher, has been taken out of the lineup for Jose Trevino, and Stanton will now be hitting fourth, right behind centerfielder Aaron Judge. This postseason, Stanton has been incredible, hitting .304 with two home runs and five RBI, including what would be the game-winning home run in the Yankees 3-2 win in Game 3 of the ALDS.
The Stanton move is a good one by Yankees manager Aaron Boone. Leadoff hitter Gleyber Torres has been getting on base over 40% of the time, and if he does in the first inning, Stanton will come up with at least one runner on base, provided Juan Soto or Judge don't ground into a double-play.
Cleveland is starting left-hander Matthew Boyd against the Yankees, so Boone made some additional changes as well. He took out his left-handed hitting first basemen Anthony Rizzo in favor of righty Jon Berti. Berti had played in Games 2 and 4 against the Royals because Rizzo was hurt, and he'll get back into the lineup Thursday night. The Yankees are starting six right-handed hitters and three left-handed hitters against Boyd.
Thursday's Game 3 is a must-win game for the Guardians, who can't afford to go down 3-0 in the series. Only one team in the history of the MLB has come back from a 3-0 series deficit, the 2004 Boston Red Sox. First pitch is scheduled for 5:08 p.m. in Cleveland.
