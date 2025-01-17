WWE announces partnership with TNA Wrestling, plans brand crossovers between NXT and TNA
By Simon Head
Fans of cross-promotion in pro wrestling will be celebrating the news that WWE has partnered up with TNA Wrestling to further cement their ongoing collaboration and provide further crossover opportunities for their talent.
Previously, the two brands have worked together in on a talent exchange basis, but stopped short of announcing an official partnership.
But that has now changed with the announcement that WWE and TNA had signed a multi-year partnership deal that, according to an official statement, is “aimed at creating unprecedented crossover opportunities within WWE and TNA programming for NXT Superstars and TNA Wrestling Stars.”
RELATED: John Cena says he'll win his last WWE Royal Rumble, and the oddsmakers agree
The deal will open the door for more talent to appear across the NXT and TNA branded shows and programming, which gives them more opportunity to build and develop their their individual wrestling characters while gaining additional in-ring experience.
The likes of former TNA knockouts champion Jordynne Grace and Joe Hendry have already benefited from the talent-exchange arrangement that was already in place between the two brands, with both challenging for NXT championship gold. Grace also appeared in the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble.
Many NXT Superstars also crossed the line into TNA Wrestling, including Wes Lee’s short-lived reunion with The Rascalz, Charlie Dempsey and the No Quarter Catch Crew, Riley Osbourne, Dante Chen, Gallus, Arianna Grace, Tatum Paxley, Izzi Dame, Wendy Choo, Brinley Reece and more.
Now those stars will get the chance to potentially even more opportunities, with existing NXT talent receiving similar opportunities to feature on TNA programming and events moving forward.
“This historic relationship demonstrates that collaboration and competition do not have to be mutually exclusive,” said TNA’s SVP of content and distribution Ariel Shnerer.
“Our partnership allows the TNA Wrestling brand and its incredible athletes to reach a significantly wider audience, while giving WWE and NXT stars an opportunity to cross the line and gain valuable experience, as they join forces with one of the most talented rosters in professional wrestling today.
“The response to our collaboration over the past year has been tremendous and both companies have benefited, but the fans have reaped the greatest rewards from this talent crossover and working relationship.”
WWE SVP of talent development creative and legendary former WWE star Shawn Michaels welcomed TNA knockouts champion Masha Slamovich backstage at an NXT show this week, and said that he's eager to continue the ongoing relationship with TNA to give his athletes more big-show exposure and opportunity.
He said, “We look forward to growing and evolving our partnership with TNA Wrestling and its outstanding group of athletes by creating new opportunities to further the development of our talent and to elevate the viewer experience at home.”
