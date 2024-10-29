World Series news: Netflix trolls Yankees to promote new documentary
The New York Yankees entered Game 4 of the World Series with their season resting on a hope and a prayer. No team has ever won a World Series after falling behind 3-0 to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Even if the Yankees are able to win Games 4 and 5 — that's never happened in a World Series either — they face the daunting task of flying back to Los Angeles for Games 6 and 7.
In postseason history the Yankees at least have one precedent for a come-from-behind victory from a 3-0 deficit. That, of course, is the 2004 American League Championship Series, in which the Boston Red Sox (spurred by a gutsy stolen base from current Dodgers manager Dave Roberts) won the last four games to advance to the World Series and ultimately break the "Curse of the Bambino."
Netflix recently released a documentary about that series on the occasion of its 20th anniversary. "The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox" is sure to delight Boston fans whose team hasn't taken part in the postseason since the Houston Astros closed out the 2021 ALCS.
The Netflix series will do nothing for Yankee fans, of course, other than dredge up 20-year-old nightmares.
That's fine by the world's largest streaming platform, who did not waste the opportunity to troll the massive New York fan base while promoting its new series — all in one glorious social media post Tuesday.
"Don't worry @Yankees, it IS possible," the post reads.
No wasted words. Letter perfect. And hey, it's not incorrect.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NFL: Bears CB apologizes for allowing Commanders’ Hail Mary
MLB: Nike upset about Yankees turtlenecks?
SOCCER: Did Rodri deserve to win Ballon d’Or?
CFB: It’s a little quieter around CU football these days, wonder why?