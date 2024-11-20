Woody Johnson wanted to do something that had Jets coaches stunned
By Max Weisman
The New York Jets fired general manager Joe Douglas on Tuesday, completing the duo of firings that saw head coach Robert Saleh axed after the Jets Week 5 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Senior personnel consultant Phil Savage will take over GM duties in the interim. Jets owner Woody Johnson is the one making decisions for the organization and according to The Athletic, he made a suggestion to Jets executives and coaches earlier in the year that would have been even more drastic than the two firings.
After the Jets lost 10-9 to the Denver Broncos in Week 4, Johnson wanted future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers moved to the bench in favor of backup Tyrod Taylor. Johnson believed that Rodgers was holding the team back.
According to Dianna Russini and Zack Rosenblatt the Jets coaches were stunned at the suggestion, at one point asking Johnson if he was serious. The coaches got Johnson to rescind the suggestion, but after the Jets loss the next week, he fired Saleh without consulting his general manager or anyone else in the organization.
Russini and Rosenblatt also reported that Douglas made multiple other decisions that were not conducive to building a football team. Reportedly, Douglas wanted to sign defensive end Bryce Huff to a contract extension, but Johnson said no. Huff signed with the Philadelphia Eagles this past offseason. Johnson told Douglas he couldn't trade wide receiver Allen Lazard and a middle-round pick for Jerry Jeudy ahead of the NFL draft.
Douglas' top advisor, Chad Alexander, left New York for the assistant GM role with the Los Angeles Chargers and Johnson blocked Douglas from finding a replacement. He refused to negotiate an extension with Haason Reddick, leading to the linebacker's holdout. he pushed for the Davante Adams trade, benched Tony Adams and was behind both the Tyron Smith and Mike Williams signings.
Finally, it's believed, according to Russini and Rosenblatt, that Johnson doesn't want Rodgers back next season. Through 11 games, Rodgers has thrown for 2,442 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Unbelievably, Rodgers hasn't thrown for 300 or more yards in a game since the 2021 season.
At 3-8, New York will likely miss the playoffs for the 14th straight season, and if Rodgers indeed doesn't return next year, the Jets will begin another offseason searching for the quarterback that can get them there.
