Why Tom Brady could be the key to figuring out Aaron Rodgers' next team
By Matt Reed
Aaron Rodgers won't be back with the New York Jets in 2025 after the team's failed experiment came to a halt this past season with the AFC East team missing out on the playoffs for the 14th consecutive year.
While all of the team's failures cannot be directly attributed to Rodgers, it was certainly evident towards the end that he needs a change of scenery and a new challenge that excites him as he likely enters the final years of his career.
On The BIg Lead with Doug McKain, the host had an interesting take on where Rodgers could land next season and why Tom Brady could play a crucial role in getting him to a new team.
The Las Vegas Raiders are in an intriguing position as they sort out Maxx Crosby's future on the defensive side of the ball. Meanwhile, offensively the Raiders don't have a ton of weapons but tight end Brock Bowers proved to be a problem for defenses during his rookie campaign.
That being said, what Las Vegas does have is massive appeal as a market and the second-most cap space in 2025 that will allow them to build a quality offense around Rodgers, Bowers and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.
The Raiders currently have over $92 million in salary cap and four picks in the top 100, which will be particularly appealing for the AFC West team that is in desperate need of a top-tier running back and receiving weapons.
With Brady's growing involvement within the Raiders organization, it's pretty clear that unless the team is convinced by one of the rookie quarterbacks coming out this year like Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward or Jaxson Dart that a veteran such as Rodgers would be a viable option for the next two-plus seasons.
