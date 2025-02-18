What Mark Cuban told ex-Mavs executive when he highlighted Luka Doncic's dangerous habit
More than two weeks have passed since Luka Doncic's shocking trade to the Los Angeles Lakers, but each day a new story unfolds regarding the Dallas Mavericks' point of view on the deal.
Despite Doncic giving his heart and soul for the Mavericks for nearly seven years, the organization has done nothing but downplay his contributions.
The Mavs ownership has stayed firm on their stance about Doncic not fitting the culture and his lack of discipline regarding his health was the primary reason behind the decision to part ways with him.
With that said, former Mavs executive Haralabos Voulgaris recently provided insight into Doncic's poor sugar intake. He also spoke to The Athletic about how former majority owner Mark Cuban didn't pay attention to the highlighted concerns about the team's cornerstone star.
"'Every person who worked at the Mavericks, except for me, was terrified of this guy,” Haralabos Voulgaris, a Mavericks executive from 2018 to 2021, said of Doncic. Voulgaris told a story about interacting with Dončić during his rookie season. Doncic filled a thermos with lemonade and sweet tea. 'I know liquid calories are death,' Voulgaris told then-owner Cuban. Voulgaris, according to his recounting, was told to stay in his lane."
Considering Doncic has remained rather silent about his tenure with the Mavs since joining the Lakers, it's tough to believe how much of this is true.
What fans know very well is the fact that Cuban was a huge fan of Doncic and even tried to convince the top brass not to go ahead with the trade. So, there could be some truth to it.
