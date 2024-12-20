Which 2025 College Football Playoff fan bases would a national title be most meaningful for?
1. NOTRE DAME
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are a relic of times long since passed in college football. Once the dominant force in the sport, they represent fallen dynasty, the gap between modern and historic college football, and remain, along with Texas, Ohio State, and Alabama, the program that most other fans love to watch lose.
Their last national title came in 1988, and since then, they've been marked by mediocrity, poorly timed losses, and finding themselves utterly outclassed on the sport's biggest stages. The closest they've come to a title was in 2012, when they faced Alabama in the national title game and suffered a 41-14 evisceration at the hands of the Crimson Tide.
There is nothing Irish fans want more than to wake up the echoes of glories past, and silence the critics who say they can't win in the modern game. There's a desperation here to return to the glory days that's unmatched at any other program, one that outstrips the needs that exist in Austin, in Happy Valley, or in Eugene. Notre Dame still remembers what it's like to be a true college football powerhouse, because even moreso than those other programs, they have been one. And maybe, just maybe, a national title would signal to the modern college football world that the Irish haven't fallen as far as people would like to think.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
CFB:The Playoffs start tonight–get ready
CFB/NFL: Saturday is for football
NFL: Chiefs taking risk by playing Mahomes
CBB/WNBA: Good luck getting in to Caitlin’s jersey retirement