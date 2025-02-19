What should the Los Angeles Rams do at quarterback in 2025?
By Matt Reed
One of the most fascinating storylines developing early in the NFL this offseason will be the Los Angeles Rams and their current quarterback situation. It's still possible that Matthew Stafford returns for another year to lead the franchise that he guided to a Super Bowl title, however, more signs are pointing towards a departure as the 37 year old continues to age.
The interesting thing about the Rams' current dilemma is that Stafford still played well in 2024, throwing for 3,700 yards and 20 touchdowns. Meanwhile, the Rams gave the Philadelphia Eagles all they could handle in the playoffs and nearly took down the eventual Super Bowl champions on the road in Philly.
Those arguments alone would make it appear silly for LA to move on from Stafford, however, a wild trade proposal by Colin Cowherd prompted a healthy debate on social media. Cowherd's hypothetical involved the Rams getting the New York Giants' third overall pick and New York getting Stafford.
On a recent episode of The Big Lead with Doug McKain, the host broke down Cowherd;s outlandish hypothetical as well as some reasonable options for the Rams if they do in fact move on from Stafford.
With the Rams picking pretty far back in the first round, the team would have to give up significant draft capital in order to get a quarterback like Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward. That option is likely off the table for Sean McVay.
One name that continues to be floated though is Aaron Rodgers, who won't be back with the New York Jets next season. Rodgers still has something left in the tank after bouncing back from his Achilles tear in 2023 and putting up more passing yards and touchdowns than Stafford last season.
While Rodgers obviously does bring some baggage with him, the Rams are obviously a significantly more functional franchise than the Jets and McVay is a highly respected coach that could get big results out of Rodgers.
That's on top of the fact that LA has a loaded offense with Puka Nacua, Kyren Williams and whoever they end up bringing in to replace Cooper Kupp if he is traded.
