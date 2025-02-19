Ranking the best Week 1 matchups for the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil
By Matt Reed
The NFL's conscious effort of going international has become the new norm for the league and with an annual game scheduled in Brazil we now know one of the teams that will be playing in Sao Paolo next season.
The Los Angeles Chargers have been named the home team for their Week 1 matchup in South America, while there are six potential opponents for Jim Harbaugh's team.
Perhaps it's a good omen for Harbaugh and Co., who will follow in the footsteps of this past season's Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles. Philly defeated the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 and went on to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy after a thoroughly success campaign.
Houston Texans
If last season is any indicator of where the NFL goes with this matchup, it could very well be an all-AFC meeting involving the two playoff teams that met this past year. The Eagles and Packers met in 2024 and by having two NFC clubs it was a meaningful game but the league didn't have to burn one of their valuable divisional matchups in Week 1.
Not to mention the fact that fans would be exposed to two quality young quarterbacks in Justin Herbert and C.J. Stroud. The Chargers would certainly be out for blood after their poor performance against Houston this past postseason.
Washington Commanders
This one is very simple; Jayden Daniels versus Justin Herbert. It doesn't get much bigger than that, especially in the opening week of the season. Daniels is coming off of a tremendous Rookie of the Year campaign that saw Washington get to the NFC Championship Game.
Kansas City Chiefs
If the league does decide to go with an unprecedented divisional showdown, the Chiefs have to be the logical choice with Patrick Mahomes and Co. aiming to start their revenge tour following a blowout loss in the Super Bowl. The Chargers are also trying to show everyone that they can not only compete in the AFC West, but also overthrow their rivals with Herbert leading the way.
Minnesota Vikings
If the Chargers end up adding another wide receive into the fold this offseason this could be one of the most explosive matchups of the season. Los Angeles saw massive results after drafting Ladd McConkey in 2024, and the Vikings have an elite one-two punch with Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison stretching the field for Minnesota.
Denver Broncos
In a lot of ways these two teams are very similarly built, and after both Denver and Los Angeles reached the playoffs in 2024 we would get a taste of Bo Nix and Hebert in a big-time early season meeting.
Both teams will be hungry after significant blowout losses in the postseason, but there's a lot of positives and reason for optimism considering Sean Payton and Harbaugh are leading each club.
