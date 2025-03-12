What makes LeBron James special, reveals Jeanie Buss
The Los Angeles Lakers are about to endure a tough stretch of games after making a stunning comeback in the 2024-25 NBA season.
While the Lakers still have the likes of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, they will certainly miss their leader, LeBron James, during this time.
RELATED: LeBron James becomes only the 4th player in NBA history to reach major milestone
Despite turning 40 years old, James continues to leave his mark on games on a nightly basis and his absence was certainly felt by the Lakers during their recent 111-108 defeat against the Brooklyn Nets.
Keeping that in mind, one may wonder what exactly makes James such a special player? Well, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss gave a perfect response to it during a recent appearance on the Games With Names podcast via YouTube.
"Just watching him work. In practice, it doesn't, it's hard to comprehend what he does at his age. And that he's still hungry for it and works hard. There's no shortcuts for this guy. It's Kobe-esque but in a different way. His physique, he's like a train. He's so strong, you can't stop him. If I saw him coming at me, I would scream. It would be so scary."
As Buss mentioned, no player can play for so long without having an unparalleled love for the game and incredible discipline.
Over the last 22 years and counting, James has shown that he ticks the boxes for both those clauses as he is heading towards another NBA playoff appearance.
Right now, James is sidelined with a groin injury and is expected to return to the roster within the next two weeks.
