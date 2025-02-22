LeBron James wants Luka Doncic to be Lakers' priority despite 40-point scoring outburst
After a two-game losing streak, the Los Angeles Lakers finally registered a win in the 2024-25 NBA season as the Portland Trail Blazers had no answer for the dynamic duo of LeBron James and Austin Reaves.
James finished the night with 40 points to his name as he became the only player in NBA history to record multiple such games at this age.
RELATED: Not Luka Doncic, but pressure is on LA Lakers next summer, says Brian Windhorst
Many fans noticed that the Purple and Gold played much better without their newly acquired superstar Luka Doncic, who was rested due to calf injury management.
Despite having a historic performance, James once again reaffirmed that Doncic is the future of the franchise and he will remain the No. 1 priority on the team.
"It's not just the next game, it's going to be a process for the rest of the season, as he continues to learn what we want to do offensive and defensively," James said. "Our system, our calls, and our cadence. We also have to figure out and learn from him as well. He's such a great and unbelievable talent. We need to be able to play with him just as much as he needs to play with us."
He added: "Every day, every game, every practice, every shootaround, every film session, we got to continue getting better and better at integrating our new parts. But he's definitely priority number one."
With Doncic still adjusting to his new life in LA, it's only understandable for the 5x NBA All-Star to have a few off-nights.
The Lakers will take on the Denver Nuggets next and if Doncic plays, it could be an excellent test for newlook team with their 25-year-old superstar leading the charge.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: Our first consensus 2025 Mock draft is here
NFL: Aidan Hutchinson floats pairing with Myles Garrett
MLB: Steve Cohen gets roasted for out-of-touch quotes
MLB/SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN makes shocking announcement