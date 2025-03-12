"We were in trouble...": Doc Rivers on Tyrese Haliburton's 4-point play game-winner
NBA fans had the opportunity to witness one of the potential first-round matchups in the Eastern Conference come 2025 playoff time as the Milwaukee Bucks took on the Indiana Pacers.
The Bucks almost secured the win to improve their record, but Pacers superstar Tyrese Haliburton had other plans.
With the game clock running down, Haliburton attempted a game-tying three-pointer in an awkward position over Giannis Antetokounmpo. Not only did the three-point shot land, Antetokounmpo was also called out for a shooting foul on Hali.
Haliburton nailed the chance to seal the game with a four-point play as the Pacers registered a famous 115-114 win over the Bucks.
After the game, Bucks head coach Doc Rivers shared his honest thoughts on the play and what went wrong for his team during the dying seconds of the game.
“We've seen it, we've worked on it,” Rivers said. “We just lost him. That's on us. I told our staff, ‘We gotta have our guys prepared better for that now.' We were off the bodies. You could see us screaming before the play… We were in trouble before the play started. So, there was no thought because what if they do score. There was no reason to switch and we just did . He was open the whole play and so there was miscommunication there and I always think that's on me and my staff, not on our guys and we'll have to figure it out because that's a play that should never happen."
As explained by Rivers, it was a huge mistake by him and the rest of the coaching staff that ultimately cost them a win.
Following the loss, the Bucks have now dropped to a 36-28 record as they are tied with the Pacers, who have a genuine chance at climbing to the fourth seed in the coming weeks.
