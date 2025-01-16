Steph Curry claps back at fans who thinks he is fine with a mediocre team: 'Insane'
With 40 games played this season, the Golden State Warriors are currently the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 20-20 record.
If there was one word to label the Warriors' 2024-25 NBA season, it would be 'mediocre.' Even more so when fans know that the Warriors were 12-3 to start the season, but have allowed themselves to lose the majority of their schedule since then.
The Warriors nation has evidently been frustrated with the lack of success this campaign. So much so that many started accusing their cornerstone superstar Stephen Curry of having given up on the season.
In fact, a few rumors started about Curry wanting out of the team to have another shot at winning it all. However, Steph Curry recently put all the rumors and discussions to bed during the postgame conference following the Dubs' 116-115 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
"Anyone who thinks I’m OK being on an average basketball team is insane," Curry said. "I think whatever I said, I still stand on it but that doesn’t mean you’re in a situation where you’re not trying to get better and make appropriate moves. I’m trying to lead the team to where we want to go, again it doesn’t mean that you’re reckless. What people’s definition of that is when I talk about the Twitter thing with trade machines are fun, but what does that actually look like?"
Curry once again reinstated his belief in the Warriors front office. He trusts general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. to make the appropriate moves if required.
Apart from that, Curry is focused on giving his best for the Warriors on a nightly basis. After all, there is still hope for the Dubs to make a second-half push in the 2024-25 NBA season as they aim to secure a playoff berth.
