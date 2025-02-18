Broadcaster likes hypothetical trade proposal sending him to Boston—then signs long-term extension in San Diego
A television play-by-play job in Major League Baseball is a highly coveted job. There are only 30 chairs, and those who occupy them tend to stay put. When they change chairs, it's big news.
Don Orsillo hasn't called an inning of Red Sox baseball on NESN since 2015, but his departure still stings many in Boston, where the Massachusetts native was quite well-liked. In the last decade, Orsillo has become a fixture on San Diego Padres telecasts — first on Fox Sports San Diego, then Bally Sports San Diego, then Padres.TV.
A funny thing happened over the weekend. A Red Sox fan proposed a hypothetical trade on Twitter/X, as fans are want to do. This one was extra creative: outfielder Wilyer Abreu and infielder Marcelo Mayer would go to San Diego for pitcher Dylan Cease and Orsillo.
Broadcasters can't really be traded. It was all in jest. But guess who liked the post? None other than Don Orsillo (as noted on this Padres subreddit thread).
Fans can make of that what they will. In any event, Orsillo isn't going anywhere.
Tuesday, the 56-year-old announced he's signed a long-term extension with the Padres.
"I would like to thank the Padres fans and the SD community for being so very kind," Orsillo wrote on Twitter/X. "I would also like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Erik Greupner who made all of this possible and for his leadership."
According to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, Orsillo's extension "will likely lead to him remaining with the (Padres) organization the rest of his career."
Calm the trade rumors now.
