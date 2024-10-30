Vince McMahon is seeking a return to the spotlight? Also, water is wet
By Tyler Reed
The WWE has become a global entertainment juggernaut. The one name synonymous with the organization is the former CEO of the company, Vince McMahon. McMahon's departure from the company was a shock to fans and those who follow the business, at least until the allegations of sexual misconduct against McMahon came to light.
Even with the current legal situation surrounding McMahon, it seems that he hasn't given up his dreams of continuing to create content. Even if there isn't one person that would be interested in a new McMahon venture.
PWInsider.com is reporting that McMahon is planning to launch a new entertainment company, with former WWE employees working on the project.
"The belief among those we've spoken with is that there are no plans for this company to launch anything similar to WWE and they would instead focus on fiction and non-fiction projects."
Writer Mike Johnson reports that the company will not be professional wrestling or anything similar to the WWE. This move is a real head-scratcher, but if you're a longtime professional wrestling fan, it shouldn't be surprising since McMahon's ego will not allow him to stay out of the spotlight.
