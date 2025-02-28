Vernon Maxwell recalls heated scuffle with Michael Jordan: "This m*****f****r"
During the prime of his career, Michael Jordan essentially stopped multiple superstars from reaching the NBA Finals. As a result, some greats of MJ's generation had to retire ringless.
If there was one team that took full advantage of Jordan's first retirement, it was the Houston Rockets. Led by Hakeem Olajuwon, the Rockets won back-to-back NBA Championships in 1994 and 1995.
RELATED: Colin Cowherd on what Jayson Tatum lacks, gives LeBron James, Michael Jordan examples
Aside from Olajuwon, Vernon Maxwell was a key member of the team. Maxwell had a phenomenal flair for locking down even the best of the best in the NBA.
On top of that, Maxwell apparently couldn't stand idle when someone tried to talk trash to him, including the Chicago Bulls legend. Maxwell recently recalled his heated altercation with Jordan on a recent episode of "All The Smoke" podcast.
"This mo****f****r spin on me and dunk the s**t out of me and hit me on my a** when he is running back," Maxwell said. "I grabbed that mo****f****r. When I grabbed that mo****f****r, 'Hey man keep your mo****f*****g hand [off of me]. Do not touch me mo****f****r. Keep your hand to your mo****f***ing self.'"
Due to his incredibly competitive nature, Jordan tried any and every way to be better than his opponents, including talking trash.
In fact, the 6x NBA champion is considered to be one of the best trash talkers of all time. So, credit to Maxwell for not only standing up to the Bulls legend but also giving him a befitting response.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: Chef Curry does it again
NBA: Is Coach Pop finished?
MLB/NFL: Travis Hunter might be the new Shohei Ohtani
MLB/SPORTS MEDIA: L.A. Times down to one baseball writer