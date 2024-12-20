Valparaiso's Justus McNair delivers early Christmas gift for college basketball fans
By Tyler Reed
It's always a lovely time for some midday college basketball. On Friday, Valparaiso and Western Michigan delivered an instant classic that had college basketball fans around the country looking for a television during work hours.
The Broncos jumped out to a 42-26 halftime lead, with their biggest lead of the game being 22 points. However, the Crusaders said it isn't over until it is over, storming back from the deficit, and Justus McNair delivered a shot that will be remembered for a while to secure the Valparaiso victory.
Check out the shot below:
One can just picture Dick Vitale screaming, "Are you serious?" Or, a legendary "Onions!" from Bill Rafferty. The game-winning moment by McNair is the perfect encapsulation of the beauty of college basketball.
On one hand, a team is celebrating one of the greatest moments of their lives. At the same time, the other side is left picking up the pieces of a heartbreaking memory that will forever be etched in their minds. College basketball is cinema.
