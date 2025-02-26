UFC star Paddy Pimblett says Ilia Topuria's move to lightweight is a 'big mistake'
By Simon Head
Ilia Topuria’s departure from the UFC featherweight division has been labeled a “big mistake” from one of the fighters who desperately wants to fight him in the Octagon.
Paddy Pimblett and Topuria nearly came to blows during a fight week skirmish in London a few years ago. And ever since, Pimblett has consistently called for a fight with the Spanish-Georgian star.
RELATED: Ilia Topuria should get immediate UFC lightweight title shot, says Dustin Poirier
But, with Topuria campaigning at 145 pounds and Pimblett climbing the ranks at 155, the pair never crossed paths in the Octagon.
Now, with Topuria moving up to 155 pounds after relinquishing his featherweight title, the door could be open to a matchup between the pair at some point down the line, and Pimblett remains convinced that he’d have the upper hand over the former featherweight champion if they ever met inside the Octagon.
Speaking to Round Eight Boxing, Pimblett said that he’d love to face Topuria and prove that his decision to move up a weight is a bad move for his career.
“That’s the fight I want. I want that fight,” he said.
“That’s another one just to prove everyone wrong. He’s a midget, lad. He’s not a lightweight. He shouldn’t be fighting at lightweight. He should just stop at featherweight. It’s going to be the downfall of his career.”
Topuria departed the featherweight division after capturing the 145-pound title with a devastating knockout of Alexander Volkanovski, then repeating the feat by becoming the first fighter to knock out legendary former champ Max Holloway.
Now Topuria is moving up to lightweight, and has his sights set on a bout with Islam Makhachev. But Pimblett said that Topuria has bitten off more than he can chew and is set for a rude awakening at 155 pounds.
“It’s a big mistake,” Pimblett said.
“I think he knew that in a rematch with Volk, fighting Volk when he hasn’t been knocked out 12 weeks earlier with a naughty head kick, I think he knew Volk would give him a very tough test.
“He said he cemented his legacy at the weight. It’s a little bit of bullshit. Beat Volk again, beat (Diego) Lopes, beat (Movsar) Evloev, then you’ve cleared the division out, then move up.
“Champions are too quick to want to move up now and not defend the belt.”
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Draft is stocked with great RBs
NFL: Raiders called cheap for sticking Pete Carroll in coach
NHL: When will NHL get act together and run 4 Nations back?
CBB/CFB: Possible ACC-Big East merger gaining momentum