UFC on ABC 9 live stream, fight card, start time, TV info for Whittaker vs de Ridder
By Josh Sanchez
The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to our televisions on Saturday, July 26, with a free afternoon of fights airing on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN+.
The event, UFC on ABC 9, also known as UFC Abu Dhabi, is headlined by a middleweight bout between former champion Robert Whittaker and former ONE two-division titleholder Reiner de Ridder.
In the co-main event, Petr Yan faces Marcus McGhee in a bantamweight bout.
UFC Abu Dhabi will kick off at 12:00 p.m. ET with the preliminary card, headlined by a bantamweight bout between Bryce Mitchell and Said Nurmagomedov, on ESPN, before the action shifts to ABC at 3:00 p.m. ET. The entire event will stream live on ESPN+.
How can you tune in to Saturday afternoon's event?
All of the information you need to catch UFC on ABC 9 from start to finish can be seen below.
UFC on ABC 9 live stream & viewing info
Date: Saturday, July 26, 2025
Location: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Venue: Etihad Arena
TV Info: ABC, ESPN, ESPN+
UFC on ABC 9 fight card
MAIN CARD (ABC, ESPN+, 3:00 p.m. ET)
- Robert Whittaker (185.5) vs. Reinier de Ridder (186)
- Petr Yan (135.5) vs. Marcus McGhee (136)
- Shara Magomedov (186) vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (185)
- Asu Almabayev (126) vs. Jose Ochoa (125.5)
- Nikita Krylov (205) vs. Bogdan Guskov (205)
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, ESPN+, noon ET)
- Bryce Mitchell (136) vs. Said Nurmagomedov (136)
- Muslim Salikhov (170.5) vs. Carlos Leal (170)
- Davey Grant (135) vs. Da'Mon Blackshear (136)
- Amanda Ribas (116) vs. Tabatha Ricci (115)
- Ibo Aslan (204) vs. Billy Elekana (204.5)
- Mohammad Yahyan (146) vs. Steven Nguyen (145.5)
- Martin Buday (266) vs. Marcus Almeida (254)
How to live stream UFC on ABC 9 online
Your best bet for watching the event via a live stream is on ESPN+. The prelims will be free on the ESPN app. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go.
If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the game through ESPN's subscription service, ESPN+.
ESPN+ offers a monthly subscription at $11.99 per month, or an annual fee of $119.99. You can also subscribe to the ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu bundle for $16.99 per month. ESPN+ subscribers can stream on up to five devices at the same time for most content, and two devices for UFC PPV events. ESPN+ is available on the ESPN app on Apple, Android, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Samsun Smart TV devices.
