UFC 314: Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett set to throw down in Miami
By Simon Head
After months of hinting at a potential matchup, lightweight rivals Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett are finally set to fight.
The duo will go head to head in the co-main event of UFC 314, which takes place April 12 at the Kaseya Center in Miami. The bout will be contested over five, three-minute rounds.
It's a matchup between two fighters who have tasted championship gold earlier in their respective careers, but are both looking to capture UFC glory for the first time.
Chandler is a three-time Bellator lightweight champion, while Pimblett was previously the featherweight champion for top European promotion Cage Warriors before he moved up to the world stage with the UFC.
Liverpool native Pimblett is a noted submission artist, who showcased his grappling skills in his most recent appearance when he became the first fighter to submit King Green in the UFC at UFC 304.
Chandler, meanwhile, made his name as one of the biggest stars of the Bellator fight promotion before moving to the UFC and cementing his name as one of the most entertaining, fan-friendly fighters in the sport.
Chandler may be the more established name in the United States, but Pimblett heads into the bout in much better form.
The British lightweight contender heads into his UFC 314 bout with Chandler on an eight-fight win streak, including a run of five straight victories in the UFC.
Chandler, meanwhile, will enter the bout on a two-fight skid, having lost four of his last five fights. The one caveat to that stat is the fact that Chandler has been operating at a much higher level than Pimblett so far in the UFC.
This bout represents "Paddy The Baddy's" chance to show that he can hang with the best. A win for the Scouser could put him right in the mix for a shot at the UFC lightweight title.
