UFC 313: Three UFC stars offer to take short-notice clash with Justin Gaethje
By Simon Head
Dan Hooker may be ruled out of his UFC 313 bout with Justin Gaethje, but it seems the UFC has no shortage of offers to replace him.
Following the news that Hooker had fractured his hand and was ruled out of the March 7 event in Las Vegas, a trio of top 10 UFC lightweights has jumped onto social media to offer to step in for a potential bout with “The Highlight”.
RELATED: Dan Hooker's 'busted paw' has ruled him out of UFC 313 clash with Justin Gaethje
Kyrgyzstan contender Rafael Fiziev has already faced Gaethje, and went back and forth with the American over three thrilling rounds at London’s O2 Arena at UFC 286.
Their contest earned both men a $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, in a fight that Gaethke won by majority decision.
And now Fiziev wants to return the favor in a bid to pick up the victory in a rematch, as he posted on X a simple message: “Let’s run it back.”
Another fighter to throw his hat into the ring is Polish contender and former two-weight KSW champion Mateusz Gamrot.
“Gamer’s” grinding, but ruthlessly effective fighting style makes him a tough test for anyone at 155 pounds, and as a result rarely finds himself at the top of the list of fighters 155-pound contenders want to call out.
Instead, he’s the one doing the call-outs, and when he learned of Hooker’s injury, he immediately took to X to offer his services.
“My fight with Hooker was very close and he got lucky with the judges,” Gamrot wrote.
“Time to fix it and prove it.”
If a rematch with Fiziev, or a battle with Gaethje doesn’t appeal, perhaps the third UFC contender to call for the fight might fit the bill.
Renato Moicano is keen to bounce back into the win column after his short-notice title challenge against Islam Makhachev didn’t end well for the Brazilian as he was submitted in the first round at UFC 311.
Now “Money” is chasing another big fight to reposition himself for another run towards the top of the lightweight division, and said that two weeks’ notice is no problem for him as he put the ball in the UFC matchmakers’ court.
“2 weeks is good! I have enough time for 2 or 3 sparring sessions!” he wrote.
“I will be ready if they call!”
With Moicano agreeing to step in to face Makhachev on just 24 hours’ notice to keep the UFC 311 main event alive, the UFC brass might see this as an opportunity to repay the Brazilian for his help, by handing him another short-notice opportunity.
The other option is for Gaethje to sit tight and stick with his originally-booked opponent, with Hooker stating that he’d be ready to return at UFC 317, during UFC International Fight Week in late June.
But, with that event four long months away, “The Highlight” might look to get a fight in now and, if things go according to plan, pick things up with “The Hangman” in the summer.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Draft is stocked with great RBs
NFL: Raiders called cheap for sticking Pete Carroll in coach
NHL: When will NHL get act together and run 4 Nations back?
CBB/CFB: Possible ACC-Big East merger gaining momentum