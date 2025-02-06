Sean Strickland's new cornerman for UFC 312 'f*****g hates' Dricus Du Plessis
By Simon Head
Sean Strickland will head into his UFC 312 title fight with Dricus Du Plessis with another champion in his corner and, apparently, he has a vested interest in the world champion's demise.
Former champ Strickland will be joined by reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira, who will form part of Strickland's corner team for the American's bout with middleweight champ Du Plessis.
And, chatting to UFC.com ahead of their bout, Strickland revealed that Pereira is no fan of the South African world champion.
"Yeah, Alex is gonna corner me," said Strickland.
"He was already out here. And I was like, 'Dude, if you're out here, man, swing by!'
"Me and Alex,I don't think we ever actually spoke a word to each other, you know? But I think Alex is an angry motherfucker. Alex is angry and, for some reason, he hates Dricus. I don't know what you did to him, but he fucking hates you, dude!
"The way he looks at Dricus sometimes, I'm like, 'Dude! I'm fighting him, dog! It's me, dude!'
"But yeah, Alex just has that hate in his heart, and he's a good dude."
Strickland plans on putting things right in the rematch with Du Plessis after being edged out via split decision in Toronto at UFC 297.
But, if Du Plessis gets the job done for the second time in Sydney, a future clash with Pereira could be on the cards, with the South African stating his willingness to move up to light heavyweight to challenge the Brazilian knockout artist in the future.
And, as Strickland can personally attest, when it comes to fighting Pereira, be careful what you wish for.
