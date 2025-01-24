U.S. Patent Office denies fans of NHL team their desired mascot: report
The Utah Hockey Club is 47 games into its existence without a mascot. They would like nothing more than to rectify that in time for the 2025-26 NHL season, if not sooner.
To that end, Utah is reportedly attempting to file a permanent name with the U.S. Patent and Trademark office. According to KSL.com, "It's no secret that Yetis or Yeti has long been the favorite to replace the team's temporary Hockey Club moniker — with everyone from management and players hinting at it as early as last summer."
But the United States Patent and Trademark Office rejected the request due to a "likelihood of confusion" with another "Yeti" — the popular drinkware brand.
The Hockey News' Adam Proteau notes that the team still has options: "other reported Utah team name ideas, including the Blizzard, Outlaws, Mammoth and Venom." But "Yetis" was the fan favorite.
"It's been very clear to us what our fans would like us to be called, and so now it's a matter of trying to explore exhaustively all avenues to try to deliver that to our fans," Utah president Chris Armstrong said last September.
KSL's Ryan Miller reports that Utah has three months from Jan. 9 to respond with further evidence and arguments to support its claim for the new trademark.
Anyone who confuses an NHL hockey team with a drinkware brand is probably incapable of joining the workforce outside a low-level public service job, which perhaps explains a lot.
The Yeti drinkware wordmark is so recognizable, and so different from the usual uniform-adorning script of an NHL team, that the two companies should be able to find some exclusivity in their visual identifications. A scary-looking abominable snowman logo, for example, might help the team if it chooses to appeal the government's decision.
Perhaps the Yeti drinkware company is willing to sponsor a certain team on an official basis. It's just a thought.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Conference championship: previews…
NFL: …and TV announcers
MLB: Flaherty frustrated by teams unwilling to spend
CFB: 2025 pre-season rankings released