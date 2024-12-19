Oleksandr Usyk, Tyson Fury engage in bizarre 11-minute face-off (VIDEO)
By Joe Lago
Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury are not backing down in their rematch for the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world. The boxers have dared each other to blink first. Literally.
In one of the more extraordinary and bizarre face-offs, the champion Usyk and the challenger Fury engaged in a stare-down that lasted 11 minutes and 20 seconds to help hype Saturday's unified heavyweight title fight in Saudi Arabia.
The eye-to-eye marathon is being called one of the longest face-offs in boxing history.
Queensbury Promotions clipped 10 minutes of the statuesque battle of dry eyes if you care to watch.
The fighters eventually began to blink and exchange words.
"The rabbit's getting it this time. Butchered. Smashed to pieces," Fury reportedly told Usyk.
"Don't be afraid," Usyk replied.
As Fury got more animated, his team started holding him back. Usyk's bodyguard also began to intervene to make sure the confrontation didn't become physical.
Last May, Uysk became the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 24 years when he defeated Fury by split decision. Fury skillfully won rounds by outboxing Usyk, but the fight changed in the ninth round when Usyk nearly ended the bout with a knockdown of Fury.
Two judges scored the fight in favor of Usyk (115-112, 114-113). The third judge had it 114-113 for Fury.
As he left Thursday's news conference, the no-nonsense Usyk offered the closest thing to resembling trash talk. In reference to the face-off, he said: "Me? (Look away?) No."
