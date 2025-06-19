Is Magic Johnson involved in Los Angeles Lakers sale?
Magic Johnson is a Los Angeles Lakers icon. The NBA legend was the engine that powered 'Showtime', and the league owes a lot of it's current success to him. And with the Buss family agreeing to sell their majority share in the Lakers for $10 billion, it's safe to say that's a lot of success.
Johnson amassed generational wealth himself. He is currently worth $1.5 billion, as per Forbes. Considering that he is part of the Los Angeles Dodgers' ownership group alongside Mark Walter, many fans want to know if he will also be involved with his beloved Lakers.
Following the announcement that Walter and Jeanie Buss had reached an agreement, Magic publicly backed the sale. He also loudly endorsed Walter. However, there is no indication that Johnson is a part of the ownership group that will be buying the Lakers.
Johnson also has an investment in the NFL's Washington Commanders. He is already part-owner of a football and baseball franchise. Adding the Lakers to that list would be ideal, considering his stature within the franchise, but his last stint in the front office didn't go so well.
Magic replaced Jim Buss as the President of Basketball Operations in 2017. His tenure saw the team sign LeBron James, but by 2019, he had already left the role. While it hasn't diminished his legacy for Lakers fans, it will certainly be a factor.
While Johnson's name hasn't been mentioned as part of the purchase, considering his close ties to Walter, Magic might find himself getting involved with the Lakers once again in the future.
