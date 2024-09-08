Tyreek Hill 'Very Distraught' by Police Incident Before Dolphins' Opener, Says Agent
By Joe Lago
Tyreek Hill was detained by police for a moving violation just outside Hard Rock Stadium while driving to the Miami Dolphins' season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
The Dolphins announced that Hill, their eight-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, was eventually released by the police and that "several teammates saw the incident and stopped to offer their support."
The incident was captured on video by fans who were driving to the game. One video showed a visibly upset Hill being handcuffed.
Another video showed Hill laying on the ground face down with his hands behind his back as an officer placed a knee on Hill's back. The words "No, you are f---ing confused" can be heard on the video.
Drew Rosenhaus, Hill's agent, confirmed that Hill "got a ticket for a moving violation entering the stadium." He said Hill was removed from his vehicle and then the police "got rough with him."
"How things escalated into the situation that they were in with handcuffs and being held on the ground with police is mind-boggling to me," Rosenhaus told ESPN's Jeff Darlington. "I'm deeply concerned by that. Very troubled. We will be looking into it. We will be investigating this. We will look after Tyreek. But I'm not going to make any allegations at this time.
"The most important thing is Tyreek is OK. Physically, mentally, he was very distraught about what happened. ... This is crazy, I've never seen anything like this."