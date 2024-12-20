Top sports documentaries and TV series arriving in 2025
By Ty Bronicel
We know how this is going to go: Right after tons of parties and food and tomfoolery, by Jan. 1, 2025, you'll be promptly plump and ready to settle in and hunker down on the couch until at least mid-March.
There will be bounties of great football (bowl games, CFP, and, oh right, the NFL playoffs and Super Bowl LIX -- 59) and basketball battles galore (NBA and NCAA).
You and your loved ones will rest and wallow and be glued to the tube for a fortnight or two.
Promise.
But first up ... this will become one of the most-watched sports docuseries ever.
Kobe: The Making of a Legend
Premiere date: Jan. 25.
Network: CNN
Running Point
Premiere date: TBA
Network: Netflix
Noteworthy cast: Kate Hudson, Brenda Song, Drew Tarver, Chet Hanks
Los Angeles Lakers president Jeanie Buss has teamed with Mindy Kaling for this comedy about a nepo-baby Isla Gordon (Kate Hudson) who’s been overlooked her entire and then who's unexpectedly appointed President of the LA Waves basketball team, a family business. She aims to prove she was the right choice despite skepticism. Some early whispers say it could be the next "Succession", but set in the fictional (sort) world of professional basketball. Sounds like a blast.
2024 SEC Football Documentary Series
Premiere date: Summer 2025
Network: Netflix
Vinicius Junior documentary
Premiere date: Summer 2025
Network: Netflix
A documentary about Vinicius Junior, a 24-year-old Brazilian star soccer player for Real Madrid, is scheduled to be released on Netflix in 2025.
The documentary will cover Vini Jr.'s career, including his time at Flamengo and Real Madrid, and his contributions to the Brazil national team. It will also highlight his activism against racism in football, after he was the target of racist abuse during a 2023 match.
Chad Powers
The series will be based on the viral character Eli Manning created for Eli's Places.
created by Glen Powell and Michael Waldron, received a series order at Hulu in February 2024. The series is based on Eli Manning's character created for Eli's Places.
Vincius, 24, possesses sparkling skills and always entertains fans with his on-field performances. Fans are now set to get a closer look at the player's life through the new documentary.
Stick
Premiere date: TBA
Network: Apple TV+
Noteworthy cast: Owen Wilson, Peter Dager, Marc Maron, Mariana Treviño, Lilli Kay
Per Vanity Fair: "Owen Wilson stars in this golf comedy as a burned-out former pro who never amounted to much, and now has even less going on. He has lost both his wife and his job at a sports supply store—but he sees a shot at redemption in his future if he can attach himself to a young up-and-comer whose talent he can help refine. "
