Tom Aspinall says 'everything is done' ahead of UFC superfight with Jon Jones
By Simon Head
The long wait for a UFC heavyweight title unification bout could soon be over.
Interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall made clear in a recent video blog that he was ready to go, and that undisputed champion Jones was the one holding up the fight – and the heavyweight division.
But when Dana White was quizzed about the topic during the UFC 313 post-fight press conference, the UFC president and CEO said that Jones "definitely wants to fight. Just when and where is what we're working on right now."
White then confirmed that plans are for Jones to fight this summer.
And now, following Alex Pereira's defeat to Magomed Ankalaev in their light heavyweight title fight at UFC 313, the options for Jones appear to have dried up, with his options seemingly looking like a simple choice between facing Aspinall for the unified, undisputed title, or relinquishing his title and retiring.
Chatting on his YouTube channel immediately after watching Ankalaev's victory over Pereira, Aspinall gave his take on how Pereira's defeat would play into his own situation.
"That's off the table now for the Alex Pereira fight, at heavyweight or any other weight, really," he said of Jones' stated preference to face Pereira rather than Aspinall.
"I mean, I guess you could still fight him at light heavy, I guess, but it won't be for a title.
"Yeah, Jon, there's only one way. There's only one thing to do, mate. Sign the contract, and let's get a date going."
Aspinall went on to hint that the heavyweight title fight the world wants to see is edging closer to being made official, with both fighters seemingly now on board.
"We've seen last night, Dana White was talking," said Aspinall.
"Everything is now done on Jon's side, and the UFC now have to find a date and a venue, a place, location, so we're waiting for that.
"We've got some big news coming soon, hopefully."
