Miami Hurricanes set to hire Jai Lucas as next head basketball coach
By Tyler Reed
The Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team was shocked when former head coach Jim Larranaga stepped down earlier this season.
Larranaga was in his 14th season as the head coach of the Hurricanes. The former coach blamed the new world of college sports as one of the main reasons he decided to step down.
So, if a coach is stepping down because of the new rules in the league, it would be a good idea for the program to look at younger candidates. That could be the main reason why Jai Lucas will be the next head coach of the Hurricanes.
If you followed college basketball in the mid-2000s, then you would know of Lucas. The former prized recruit is now on the sideline for the Duke Blue Devils as an assistant. Now, he will have his own program to run.
Two seasons ago, the Hurricanes were competing in the Final Four. Now, it is a program starting from scratch.
Lucas does not have any prior head coaching experience in college basketball. However, it is well known that he is popular among recruiting circles.
It appears Lucas will stay on Duke's staff for the remainder of the season. But it has to be strange knowing that he will be leaving for a conference foe after the season.
