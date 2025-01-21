There's only one logical replacement for Carlo Ancelotti when he leaves Real Madrid
By Matt Reed
It's difficult to overstate how important Carlo Ancelotti has been for Real Madrid over the years, including his two different stints at the club over a half decade apart. The Italian has captured just about every trophy imaginable during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu, and it's time for Ancelotti to move on.
Reports have been swirling for awhile about Ancelotti's future, and more than ever before, it seems as though the 65 year old will be stepping aside from his post at the end of the La Liga season. This comes after securing multiple league titles, three UEFA Champions League crowns and two FIFA Club World Cups.
If you're Madrid, how do you possibly replace a legend like Ancelotti? Especially after he came in to fill the void left by another great in Zinedine Zidane.
So maybe it'll take a former Galactico to continue the long line of successes in Madrid, and if that's the case, who better to step in than one of the best young managers in Europe? Cue the Xabi Alonso speculation.
Alonso had his share of positive memories with Real while he was manning the midfield for the club over a decade ago, and since hanging up his boots and moving into a managerial role, he's found his own success on the sidelines.
Last season, Bayer Leverkusen won a domestic treble behind the outstanding leadership of Alonso, including ending Bayern Munich's long reign as the best club in the Bundesliga. That's prompted many clubs to seek out the Spanish coach, but the reality is there's simply no job bigger than Real Madrid if it becomes open.
It's an opportunity to work with stars like Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe, as well as the chance for Alonso to show on a bigger stage just how good he is at elevating his players to new heights.
